Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges New Year party for children

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has held traditional festivities for children on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at Buta Palace.

Report informs, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva joined the event.

At the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, shahid, refugee and IDP families, and children treated at the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome and Psychoneurological Center.

The event featured the demonstration of a documentary highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s meetings with children, as well as their attention to them.

Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur school bands, dance groups, young talents, clowns, and magicians.

Children gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.