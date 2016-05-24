​French Ambassador: Azerbaijan has rich traditions in fashion and creating clothes

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has rich traditions in fashion and creating clothes, historically Azerbaijan is famous for its silk works. Holding Azerbaijan Fashion Week in Baku will allow to acquaint the audience with both the works of Azerbaijani designers, as well as representatives of the world of fashion."

Report informs, the French ambassador to Azerbaijan Mrs. Aurelia Boucher said at the press conference to mark the opening of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Mrs. Boucher stressed that as part of Fashion Week this year in Baku world-famous French designer Jean-Claude Jitrois will present his collection. He is the inventor of supple leather and sewing outfits for world stars such as Sharon Stone, Monica Bellucci, Celine Dion, Beyonce, Lady Gaga.

French Ambassador stressed that the world of fashion and haute couture dresses have long been a thriving business in France. So, she said, France every year exports lux suites in the amount of 7 billion EUR, fashion business also provides a large number of work places. "That is why the fashion industry can be called one of the areas for diversification of the economy", said Mrs. Boucher.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week takes place from 23 to 26 May this year. The event will include 20 shows in 6 countries, including designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, France and Latvia.