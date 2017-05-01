First ladies of three countries will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Mali Madame Keita Aminata Maiga, of Ethiopia Roman Tesfaye and of Rwanda Jeannette Nyiramongi Kagame will attend the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Report informs citing Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to information, within the forum, establishment of several new international initiatives is planned under proposals of both Azerbaijani side and partner organizations.

Notably, the forum includes about 40 sessions, events together with international partners. These sessions will cover human security, sustainable development, migration, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue, fight against extremism, attitude towards refugees and migrants, role of youth and education in intercultural dialogue, food safety and others.

The forum will be organized for the 4th time, in the framework of the "Baku process" initiative, which put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.