Famous Azerbaijani artist Yusif Huseynov's painting exhibition held in Uzbekistan

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ A famous Azerbaijani artist Yusif Huseynov's 'Backstage' exhibition opening has been held in Heydar Aliyev Culture Center in Tashkent.

Report was informed by the center, speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of Heydar Aliyev Culture Center Samir Abbasov spoke about creativity of the artist Yusif Huseynov who is an active member of Uzbekistan Academy of Arts, and also stressed that Azerbaijanis are always active in the cultural life of Uzbekistan.