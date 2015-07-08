 Top
    National Day of Azerbaijan to be held within EXPO-2015 in Milan

    Guests will be able to get acquainted with the music and cuisine of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Day of Azerbaijan will be held within EXPO-2015 exhibition in Milan, Italy on July 9.

    Report informs citing the official website of EXPO-2015, in the framework of the event, a concert will be held that was dedicated to a great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

    After the performances, a reception will be held with samples of the country's typical specialties, along with the grand opening of the restaurant on the terrace of the Pavilion, boasting a panoramic view of the Expo site.

    First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva is also expected to attend the opening of the National Day of Azerbaijan in the framework of EXPO-2015.The official speech by the First Lady will be given at 18:30 at the Expo Milano 2015 Auditorium, followed by a concert by the chamber orchestra of Azerbaijan dedicated to composer Qara Qarayev. 

    The festivities will continue at 19:40 on the Decumano in front of the Azerbaijan Pavilion, where all visitors to Expo Milano 2015 can enjoy a program of traditional performances. After the performances, a reception will be held with samples of the country’s typical specialties, along with the grand opening of the restaurant on the terrace of the Pavilion, boasting a panoramic view of the Expo site.

