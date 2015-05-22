Culture and Tourism Ministry launches new project

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Culture and Tourism Ministry of Azerbaijan will start a new project to improve people's artistic and aesthetic taste and the promotion of the national fine arts in the regions of Azerbaijan in the near future. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The presentation of well-known Azerbaijani artists' great artistic, historical, museum and highly valuable works owned by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Fund will be held in Heydar Aliyev Centers in different cities and regions of the country, museums and other exhibition halls.

The first traveling exhibition will take place in Khizi region of Azerbaijan from May 26 to June 10.

Azerbaijan's well-known artist, honored art worker Kamal Ahmed's seven works will be presented.