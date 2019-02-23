California TV channels air film on Khojaly Genocide

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ A documentary film on Khojaly Genocide, produced by American cinematographers in Los Angeles in 2017, and titled "Running from the Darkness" is being featured on several local public channels in California, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Consulate General to Los Angeles. It should be noted that this documentary film is the first film on Khojaly Genocide in the U.S.

The Khojaly Genocide took place on Feb. 25-26, 1992 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, when Armenian armed forces attacked and invaded the town of Khojaly, murdering over 600 Azerbaijanis, including hundreds of infants, children, women and elderly.

The main plot of the film is based on interviews with survivors of the Khojaly Genocide. The film’s airing started on on several local public channels in San Francisco, San Jose, Campbell, Mountain View, Menlo Park, Atherton, Palo Alto and other cities in California’s famed Silicon Valley, and will be screened continuously throughout the whole year.

The film also includes remarks by U.S. state legislators, prominent religious figures and journalist reports on the horrific atrocities committed in Khojaly by Armenian armed forces, and highlights the activities of the "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign led by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.