Bishkek hosted XI Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of CIS countries

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) has hosted XI Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS countries.

Report informs, the forum was attended by the delegation of Azerbaijan, consisting of deputies and workers of science, culture and art.

Official opening of the Forum was held in the Kyrgyz state residence "Ala-Archa". The opening made by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and special representative of Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi.

Shvydkoy noted that the CIS summit in Bishkek on September 16 decided to award the status of the city of Ganja (Azerbaijan) the Cultural Capital of the CIS 2017.

Deputy Head of Ganja City Executive Power, Mikayil Zeynalov gave detailed information about the modern infrastructure established in Ganja, preservation of national traditions, international events held in the city.

Then, the forum participants were presented a film about the history, culture, development of Ganja.