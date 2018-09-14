Baku hosts Indonesian Cultural Festival

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Days of Indonesian culture continue in Baku. Report informs that on September 13, the Heydar Aliyev Palace hosted the festival of Indonesian culture, where residents and guests of the capital city could get acquainted with the traditional music, dances, fashion of this country.

Thus, the Indonesian group "Tubaba Pakem" showed a traditional dance from the island of Sumatra Sembah Sigeh, historically performed before the kings and especially honored guests, and today it is most often performed during Indonesian weddings or other important events.

The dance group of the Indonesian Center of the Azerbaijan University of Languages performed the traditional ritual dance of fertility traditional ritual dance of fertility Jejer Gandrung, the traditional dance from the island of Java Rampak Kindanq, the Inqqanq dance.

Also during the festival of culture Indonesian singer Amelia Ong performed jazz compositions and national costumes with traditional painting on batik fabrics were shown.