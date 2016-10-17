Baku Higher Oil School hosts a meeting with actor Fuad Poladov

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting with People's Artist Fuad Poladov was held at the Baku Higher Oil School with the organization of the Knowledge Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Information provision sector of the fund, BHOS pro-rector, professor Ramiz Humbatov gave detailed information about creativity of Fuad Poladov.

Then the People's Artist met with his fans. The actor answered numerous questions of the students.

Exchange of views conducted in the event on creativity of the actor, images created in movies and theatre discussed.

Students recited poems of Ramiz Rovshan, favorite poet of Fuad Poladov.