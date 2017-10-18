Azerbaijan to mark 100th jubilee of composer Gara Garayev

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 100th jubilee of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Education and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, are tasked to prepare and execute an action plan for the jubilee in consideration of proposals of the Union of Composers.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the questions relating to the order.