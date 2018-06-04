Azerbaijan represented at international festival

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ 12th festival of "National Cultures" was held in Grodno city, Belarus. Diaspora organizations from 36 countries took part in the festival.

Report was told by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, “The Congress of Azerbaijan Communities” international public union in Belarus presented our national music, clothes, delicious meals of national cuisine to the participants of the festival.

The Azerbaijani Corner, decorated with ancient carpets and household appliances, as well as national musical instruments and special souvenirs, was met with interest. "Sari Gelin" and "Lezgin Kavkaza" dance ensembles, artists invited from Azerbaijan have presented memorable moments to the festival participants.

200,000 people attended the festival as a guest.

"Trees of happiness" have been planted as the result of the attention paid to peace, tolerance among states, and colored ribbons reflecting the flags of the countries were hung in the branches of trees.