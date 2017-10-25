Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS up 19%

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) increased by 18,8% to $ 2 259,005 mln as compared to corresponding period in 2016.

In annual comparison, export from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased by 47,79% to $ 640,166 mln in the first 9 months of 2017.

7,8% of Azerbaijan’s export transactions were carried out with the CIS countries. During this period, import from CIS countries to Azerbaijan increased by 10,29% to $ 1 618,839 mln. 26,21% of total import accounts for the CIS countries.

Therefore, trade deficit of Azerbaijan with CIS countries amounted to $ 978.673 mln, which is 5.4% less as compared to same period in 2016.