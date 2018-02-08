Telman Aliyev becomes CEO of Caspian European Club

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Telman Aliyev appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club (CEC).

Report informs, it is said in the press release spread by the Caspian European Club. This decision made by the top management is associated with an important stage and the necessity for extension of geography of the international events held by the Caspian European Club and creation of foreign representative offices.

Mustafa Abbasbeyli, who used to fulfill the duties of the Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club before, has been appointed as the head of the representative office of the Caspian European Club in Poland and Executive Director of Caspian Energy Poland.

Telman E.Aliyev was born in Baku on August 3, 1976. 1991 - started his work life as a free-lance correspondent working for the Pionerskaya Pravda, Youth of Azerbaijan and Komsomolskaya Pravda newspapers. Made the first publication in the Pionerskaya Pravda newspaper in 1988.

Since 5 April 2013 – Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club.

Since 16 December 2015 – First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club.

Since 24 December 2016 – First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian American Club.

Since 15 November 2017 – First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club

Married, has four children.

Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.