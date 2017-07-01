Minister: Bulgaria can benefit from transit opportunities of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met with a delegation led by Chair of the Bulgarian Parliamentary Commission on Budget and Finance, Menda Stoyanova, who is on visit to Baku.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Economy, Sh.Mustafayev stressed that the presidents pay special attention to developing cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that a contractual basis was established for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, and more than 20 documents were signed in the economic sphere. The activity of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission is important in the development of relations. Last year's Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum played an important role in establishing direct contacts between businessmen and expansion of cooperation. Nine Bulgarian capital companies operate in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also focused on measures taken in the direction of development of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, economic reforms, strengthening of the private sector, expansion of export, works done in promotion of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand and foreign investments. Noting favorable business and investment environment of Azerbaijan, Minister Sh.Mustafayev noted great potential for development of economic relations, in particular, energy, education, tourism, agriculture and others. Bulgarian businessmen can invest in various sectors of the economy, including industrial parks and agro-parks.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is a transit junction of the region and large projects are being implemented in this field and that Bulgaria can benefit from these transit opportunities.

Chair of the Bulgarian Parliamentary Commission M.Stoyanova expressed her satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, expressed interest in expanding bilateral relations, emphasized wide cooperation opportunities in various spheres of economy.

The prospects for expanding economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting.