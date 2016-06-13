​Baku Business Factory holds a seminar on theme ‘Start-up and Team’

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory continues its activities on increasing young people's business knowledge.

For this purpose, in BBF office, on June the factory has arranged a seminar on theme Start-up and Team' for startups and those who want to do business.

Report informs, the seminar discussed team building for startups, their management and new approaches in understanding human resources (HR).

The seminar was led by HR Director of 'ARAZ' supermarkets chain, Khagani Safarov.

Along with startups, the seminar was attended by other people interested in the subject.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

Baku Business Factory (BBF) is located in the city center on 203 Street Nizami Street, the 3rd floor of AF Business House. BBF's official website:www.bbf.az.