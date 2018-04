Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On March 1, Bakcell OJSC will increase the prices for international SMS at Cin and Klass Tariffs by 42.86%.

Report informs, a statement of the company says.

According to the information, in March cost of SMS at Cin and Klass tariff will be 10 qapiks (0.10 AZN).

Notably, at the moment the cost of international calls on both tariffs is 7 qapiks (0.07 AZN).