In January-April 2020, Azerbaijan’s trade operations with foreign countries amounted to $9.7 billion, down 16.8% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

Export accounted for $ 6.3 billion, down 11% from the previous year. Import declined by 25.7% to $3.4 billion.

Consequently, the positive balance of trade turnover amounted to $2.9 billion, up 15.1% from a year earlier.