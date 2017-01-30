Azerbaijan plans to reduce dependence on imports by 30%

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ In order to reduce the country's dependence on imported products, important issues such as development of industry, domestic production and economy are under control of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference dedicated to summary of the third year of implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

The minister stressed that in accordance with the instructions of the President, first of all, measures should be taken in order to reduce dependence on imported products: "The President was informed about list of these products. The head of state made the call to entrepreneurs on the issue that those products mostly imported in Azerbaijan must be produced in Azerbaijan. As a result, the country's dependence on imported products may be reduced by 10-30%. We're not supposed to promote the mitigation of imports. The main point here is the production of these products. We must support this step in the first place. We also offer this to our entrepreneurs".

Minister stressed that after the conference Ministry of Economy will hold meetings with entrepreneurs: "The entrepreneurs will be given the list analyzed by the President of Azerbaijan. Later, we will launch campaigns on production of the products. First of all development of domestic production must be on priority agenda of the country entrepreneurs".