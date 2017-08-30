Teaser of “Babek 2020” film released today

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first teaser of the “Babek 2020” movie was publicly demonstrated.

Report informs, the film director is Zaur Tahirsoy; the head of graphic works is Famil Asadov (LIMAF).

Zaur Tahirsoy noted that the movie will meet modern standards: “Classics is always valuable; however, innovations are also important in the contemporary period, as to attract the attention of a modern person, it is necessary to produce something relevant to the present time. Like other fields, it is significant to pay special attention to this in the film industry as well. Therefore, we have launched the “Babek 2020” project. There are specialists in Azerbaijan who are capable of handling this movie. We just need to create opportunities for them. In my opinion, this project will inspire the Azerbaijani youth and lead to the growth of the patriotic and statehood atmosphere in them.”

According to him, along with professional Azerbaijani actors, it is also planned to invite foreign actors.

Famil Asadov stressed that in case conditions are created, it will be possible to achieve the result that will not fall behind foreign films: “We will make history in the Azerbaijani film industry with this project. In this film, LIMAF will be engaged in the graphic works. Fantasy will prevail in the film.”

Fashion designer Shalala Magsudova will be in charge of the actors’ clothes.

Notably, the film will be released in 2020.