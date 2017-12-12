New program of Baku State Circus includes moto show

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moto show will be demonstrated in new program of the Baku State Circus.

Mahir Humbatov, the Chief of the Baku State Circus press service told Report.

He said that the new program consists of artists from Russian and Ukrainian circuses: “The program to be launched from December 29 to January 7 is called Extreme Winter. The moto show in iron balloon will be the most unique number in the show. The program includes illusion, air gymnasts, acrobats, clowns and the symbol of the holiday - Father Frost and Snow Maiden.

Notably, price for tickets for the show varies from 10 to 20 AZN. Ticket tickets are available daily from 10:00 to 20:00.