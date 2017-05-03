US-dollar rate to fluctuate between 55-60 rubles in Russia

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar rate is not expected to fall below 55 rubles in Russia.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, at the same time sharp increase in dollar's exchange rate is also not expected.

Within a month an exchange rate of US-dollar in Russia can be 60 RUB/USD. Thus, at OPEC's next meeting on May 25 in Vieanna agreement on oil production cut is expected to extend, this in turn, will help oil prices to stay above $ 50/barrel level.

However, it will not lead to the decline in the dollar. Indeed, Russian officials have repeatedly said they do not want depreciation of the dollar. For this reason, dollar is expected to gradually strengthen and approach the level of 60 rubles.