Tbilisi "exhibition" of Karabakh separatists: background notes for Georgia - COMMENT

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan always treated its neighbors with good willing. Even Azerbaijan announced its readiness to cooperate with Armenia if the occupied territories are liberated. Unfortunately, in many cases neighbors make territorial claims against Azerbaijan or support those who keep our lands under occupation.

Last day exhibition titled “Revival” consisting of the works of seven artists from Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied territory of Azerbaijan, was opened in Tbilisi.

The event was held with the organizational support of “Ayartun” center under the Armenian Apostolic church in Georgia, Ministry of Armenian Diaspora, “Tekeyan” center and Shusha City Museum.

It’s true that Georgian state structures did not participate in the organization of exhibition. Ministry of Foreign Affairs even issued information on this issue:

“Georgia does not recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh and supports the peaceful solution of the conflict. According to the information we have, there was no symbol or sign in the exhibition that would undermine the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Regarding the organization of the exhibition, this exhibition was opened based on the personal initiative and none of the state bodies joined this initiative.”

Basically, the attitude of Georgian MFA reminds the idiom “Peter has been paid without robbing Paul”.

This ridiculous statement was issued by MFA of the country whose territories such as Abkhazia and South Ossetia are occupied by separatist regimes. Self-proclaimed republics that seceded from Georgia was even recognized by Russia, one of the world’s leading powers. As Azerbaijan protects its territorial integrity, Georgia also supported its own interests.

In this regard, no one would dare to organize the event in Baku that will worry Georgia.

It's unequivocally and even Azerbaijani society would not allow that. However, for covering the essence of Armenian event, Georgian MFA used phrase “There was no symbol or sign in the exhibition that would undermine the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”

It seems that to decrease the seriousness of situation, Georgian MFA and official Tbilisi chose the mollifying tactic. Participation of Shusha City Museum as co-organizer of event means being against sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Which country does this organization represent? Organizing the event without the permission and information of official Baku does not mean being against Azerbaijan?!

Azerbaijani territory is under occupation and some organization unknown to Azerbaijan is the organizer of the ‘exhibition’ that took place in Tbilisi. Isn’t it undermining the territorial integrity?! It’s also violation of international law.

Of course, if that happened to Georgia we would not make parallel comparison. Though we don’t wish the same for our neighbor and ally country, it is not difficult to imagine that. One of the organizers is “Ayartun” center operating under the Armenian Apostolic church in Georgia.

The same church which claimed that 450 churches located in Georgia are related with Armenians.

At this point it is necessary to mention that Armenians have territorial claim against Georgia. They have claims in Akhalkalaki, even under the Cabinet Ministers of Armenia functions organization “United Jevakhk”. This structure is financed from state budget. The structure with the same name also operates in Moscow.

In is necessary to mention that Ahiska province which is the ancient land settled by Turks named by Georgians as Samtskhe-Javakheti and Javakhk by Armenians.

Based on what happened in Azerbaijan it can be said that Armenians will make a claim in that region to have a right to self-determination.

Under such condition, if seven Armenian artists from this region opens exhibition in Moscow won’t be problem for territorial integrity of Georgia?!

Anyway we don’t wish such trouble to Georgia. Georgia and Azerbaijan are serious and sincere economic partners. In January - September, trade turnover between two countries totaled $ 567 mln. With this indicator Azerbaijan ranks the fourth position for trade turnover with foreign countries.

It is also necessary to draw the attention official and non-official Georgian structures and public to one issue. There are many forces that want to ruin the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. At least both of them are neighbors of two states.

Armenian media has jealous and insidious approach for relations and cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi. They try to diminish the role of all regional agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

On November 28, conference titled “Tbilisi: Silk Way” started in Georgia. The event was attended by over 2000 representatives from 500 international companies and 60 countries. This event is held after the realization of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project. In other words, the parties mutually benefit from such projects. It was achieved only by obeying neighborhood relations, support of territorial integrity, and mutual respect. As it is the case with Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Opening ‘exhibition’ by Armenians in Tbilisi ahead of conference is not coincidence. In Georgia put it mildly provocations also used to be held against Azerbaijan in the past. On June 2, 2016 in the first qualifying stage of Europa League in Tbilisi on the match between Dinama and Gabala, a group of Georgian citizens stepped on flags of Azerbaijan and Gabala FC.

On July 21, 2014, on the match between Neftchi and Chikhura (Georgia) which was held at Bakcell Arena in the third qualifying stage of Europa League, the similar incident happened. Fans of visiting team raised the banner in the tribune which described Zagatala and Qakh districts as part of Georgian territory. We can continue to count the similar events when citizens of our neighbor country disseminated malice, hatred leading to confrontation.

As Azerbaijan, Georgia has chosen the path of European integration. The Fifth Eastern Partnership summit of European Union was held in Brussels last weekend. Azerbaijan and Georgia are members of EU. The declaration adopted in the end of the summit reads:

“Violation of norms of international law still continue in the regions and states participating in the program. We call upon the participants of the Eastern Partnership to increase their efforts for peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. European Union supports territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of its partners and bears responsibility for its protection.”

It means if Georgia that signed an association agreement with EU and wants to become EU member, then official Tbilisi should learn how to adhere to its obligation on protection of territorial integrity. We want to remind one issue without large comment. The interests of Azerbaijan Republic in Armenia is protected by the Georgia. We would complete this article with two proverbs. In our opinion, they clearly describe the current relations between two states: “Neighbor to neighbor in need of ash”, “If your neighbor is fine, your works will go well”.