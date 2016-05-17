Outcome of Vienna meeting: Nagorno-Karabakh will stay under occupation for a while - COMMENT

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Through the efforts of the US and Russia and with the organization of the OSCE Minsk Group, next meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been held in Vienna, capital of Austria, on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This meeting coincides with 22nd anniversary of Bishkek protocol on ceasefire. It is noteworthy that protocol has been signed in Bishkek on May 5, 1994 and ceasefire declared on May 12 of the same year.

Before providing information about the meeting, in a single sentence, as in Bern gathering, this meeting also has not caused liberation of Azerbaijani territories. Because, as a rule, Azerbaijani side attends such events with a single proposal: 'In accordance with all international, legal, historical documents, our occupied lands must be liberated'.

But unfortunately, the results are more likely to maintain the current situation. This, of course, is in favor of the aggressor and its supporter.

Also some of the nuances, emphasized in the statement on the results of the meeting confirms this:

- The parties have confirmed that military solution to the conflict is impossible;

- The co-chairs have insisted on the importance of compliance with the ceasefire agreements reached in 1994 and 1995;

- The presidents have reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire and to a peaceful resolution of the conflict;

- The parties have agreed to complete the work on the OSCE investigative mechanisms in the short term in order to reduce further violence risks;

- The heads of state as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office have agreed to the expansion of the existing office;

- They have agreed to continue the exchange of information on missing persons under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross;

- The presidents have agreed to determine time and place of the next meeting in June to continue the talks for restoration of discussions on a comprehensive settlement.

However, the meeting was closed to the media, foreign media were able to get some information. According to Associated Press, in the meeting, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been proposed installation of cameras along the contact line, recording of number of ceasefire violations and increase of number of observers. As the negotiations were of confidential nature, officials anonymously have given this information. US officials have stressed concern over use of heavy machinery during the recent clashes.

As seen in the statement, the US, Russia and France were more against liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands by military means. In return, they tried 'to promise and console' Azerbaijan under the guise of negotiated settlement of the conflict.

But liberation of the territories, occupied by Armenians, has not been separately mentioned in the statement. Also there is no issue in regard with whether an agreement achieved on putting an end to the occupation. In addition, despite increase of observers on the contact line considered normal, the proposal on installation of cameras in the area raises serious questions. It also reminds a certain sense of border posts.

Phased resolution to the conflict has been extending for 21 years. Emphasizing phased resolution in the statement can be considered the only successful case.

As to the issue of cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, this organization has not taken any serious steps towards the release of Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, Azerbaijanis, which were taken hostages by Armenia during a visit to their homes in occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan in July, 2014.

However, Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents have expressed their agreement on this issue during the meeting in Paris in October, 2014. Regardless a year and 7 months pass after the agreement, Armenian side has been taking mentioned Azerbaijanis as hostages nearly for two years.

Strange statements by those who act as a mediator at the meeting are regretful. That officials have not forgotten to show their anger to Turkey. Those who say that Russia defends Armenia for the sake of their own balance say that Turkey in turn defends Azerbaijan: As if in view of potential this situation makes conflict even more dangerous.In other words, the mediators put sign of equality between the two sides. In fact, by putting a sign of equality between the parties they forget or want to make forget that Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. They believe that in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict rights of Azerbaijan and Armenia are equal. At this point, they forget that the territories of Azerbaijan are occupied.

Armenia and Russia needed Vienna meeting more. Because Armenians glad with current situation.

Russian officials are making statements against the maintenance of the status quo, but the reality has been proven to the contrary. Yes it is true thatRussian officials are making statements against the maintenance of the status quo, but the reality is otherwise.

Armenians argued that that they were going to meeting in Vienna with "weak pressure" tactics. Therefore, it can be considered that theprotest held on May 13 in Yerevan to demand the resignation of the Foreign and Defense ministers is also part of it. Because at that action Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturian, along with a request for the resignation of his deputy Aykaz Baqmanyan demanded maintenance of status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, "including the adjacent regions and not to make territorial concessions".

Nonetheless, official Yerevan exerted "low pressure" on Russia and other countries mediating in the settlement of Nagorn

o Karabakh conflict as if they tried to show protest of the Armenian community.

Even during the "Eurovision" contest, Russia gave 12 points to the Armenian representative, though Armenians gave 3 points to Russian singer and 12 points to the French singer and tried to show that they bear a grudge against Moscow.

Diplomats representing US said that the conflict can be settled. An unnamed US official added that in the Karabakh issue, as opposed to the Syrian conflict, there is no difference of opinion between Moscow and Washington.

At that time, a natural question arises: Why Armenia does not free occupied territories of Azerbaijan? Then there is the impression that the United States prefers Russia's position in this issue.The preferred position is to extend the period of occupation.Therefore, the occupation continues.

Before the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the main topic of the meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State, John Kerry will be Syrian and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the situation in Ukraine and US-Russian bilateral relations.

Thus, Kerry and Lavrov's participation in the meeting in Vienna was not only on the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

That's why the final document consisted of statement.The implementation of information in this document is not binding on the parties. Therefore, Armenia's occupation has been extended for a period of time.

Finally, although the US and Russia have not territorial claims against each other, they have conflict inbringing others to their zone of influence. In this regard they have failed to resolve the conflicts in Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Iraq, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova.

Mediators, who are unable to adjust their attitude, failing to extinguish hotbed of conflict in areas mentioned above and accepting separatism does not seem to contribute to the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Azerbaijan does not give preference to neither West nor Russia. That is the main feature of position of official Baku.

Azerbaijan calls mediators to be fair and prefers to stand in line of fair party of the conflict.