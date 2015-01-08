ISIS's trace on shooting in Paris - COMMENT

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ An armed attack to the editorial office of the satirical weekly magazine "Charlie Hebdo" published in Paris can be considered the most bustling event in New year.

Report informs referring to the foreign mass, three masked men armed with "Kalashnikov" attacked to the editorial office of the magazine and fired on January 7. As a result of the accident, 12 people died including two police officers and 10 people were injured.

In addition, a few hours after the attack to the editorial office of the magazine "Charlie Hebdo", a car was exploded in front of the synagogue.

According to the initial information of the Paris's government, the explosion did not relate to the attack to the editorial office of the magazine in any way.

French President Francois Hollande visited the editorial office. He called the accident a "terrorist act".

The head of state addressed to his peoples on TV and announced the date of January 8 as a national day of mourning: "We will continue the defense of ideal freedom for the killed."

The flags in state-owned enterprises of France will be lowered within three days.

The caricature of the Prophet Muhammad was published in the magazine "Charlie Hebdo" on September 19, 2012. It was published under the title of "Muhammad makes a film" in the column "Fundamentalism".

Then, a responsible man for the Paris Mosque, Dalil Bubaker expressed his anxiety and regret about the accident: "It will increase further dissatisfactions in the Muslim world".

It should be noted that, "Charlie Hebdo" published the similar cartoons in 2006-2011. At that time, the site of the magazine was destroyed and the journalists received numerous critics and threats.

We would like to draw your attention to the two possibilities about a terrorist strike.

President Francois Hollande spoke against ISIS and the head of regime in Syria, Bashar al-Assad on these days.

He told in his interview with a local radio: "I regret that we did not intervene while chemical weapons being used in Syria in 2013." He answered the question about the cooperation with the head of the Syrian government B.Assad in fighting against ISIS: "It would be better to avoid such relationships. God would rarely help you if you cooperated with Devil."

F. Hollande stated in his interview that Iran is an important partner for the stability in Iraq and Syria.

The French president said that they had to support the opposition in Syria: "I regret that we did not intervene while chemical weapons being used in Syria in 2013.. At that time, the intervention did not become real. Now, ISIS is in front of us. We are investing the relation between ISIS and B.Assad."

It should be noted that one person drove a car on people last days of previous year in Dijon, France, after saying "Allahu Akbar!". At that time, it was reported that 11 people were injured. The offender was arrested.

After that, the French government created a private group of police officers. The group will be involved in places where the slogan "Allahu Akbar!" is announced.

The rally "against the Islamization of Europe" was held last few days in Germany. The participants of the action protested against the migration to Europe and expressed their worry about "Islamization" of the continent. However, a meeting of thousands people against this action was also held in Germany.

In addition, a few hours before the accident, the caricature dedicated to the leader of ISIS Baghdadi was posted on twitter page of the magazine. It says: "Also, our best wishes". Baghdadi is saying special "toasts" in the caricature.

Thus, most probably, the attack to the editorial office of "Charlie Hebdo" relates to this caricature. Because, the material about the prophet was published more than 2 years ago. It is not so convincing that the accident relates to that picture. Therefore, according to our assumptions, the act of terror was carried out by the forces of ISIS and Bashar al-Assad.

The accidents in France and Germany allow to assume the start of a new wave of protests against "immigrants" in Europe.