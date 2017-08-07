Intensification of terrorists in Western Azerbaijan: boomerang effect - COMMENT

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the operation carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) in the province of Western Azerbaijan with the capital in the city of Urmiya, two militants have been neutralized; 4 of them have been injured, said commander of the SEPAH ground troops, brigade general Muhammad Pakpur.

According to information, the significant amount of ammunitions has been discovered and retrieved from terrorists. Muhammad Pakpur has not provided any information about the affiliation of terrorists to any terrorist group.

Notably, an armed conflict has been lasting for many years in Western Azerbaijan province between the terrorist organization PKK’s branches PJAK and “Komila”, operating in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Iranian government soldiers

Furthermore, the Iran Kurdistan Democratic Party has also declared that it is going to fight against the Iranian government. The “national political activists” related to Kurds support these terrorists in Iran in a direct and indirect way. They claim that a big part of Western Azerbaijan province belongs to the above-mentioned ethnic group. Throughout many years, the Kurds, living in the territory of Iraq, were settled to this region of Azerbaijan with the help of the Iranian government. Thus, they managed to artificially change the number of Kurds in that province.

Western Azerbaijan province borders on Turkey and Iraq.

Notably, 60 years later, the Iranian government said that it had hoisted the state flag to the part of the Qandil mountain belonging to It. A big part of the mountain is located in Iraq, and the rest in Iran. An armed conflict has existed between PJAK, the terrorist organization PKK’s branch in Iran,” Komila” and Iran’s soldiers for many years. In 2011, the skirmish between PJAK and Iranian soldiers lasted for several months. Afterwards, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Tehran and PKK.

Some forces in the Iranian government have been trying to use PKK for many years as a tool of pressure on Turkey. At that time, to put pressure on then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, chairman of the Iraq Kurdistan Patriots Jalal Talabani seeked asylum in Tehran and took advantage of the opportunities.

After the collapse of the Saddam Hussein regime, activists of the Kurdish ethnic group were promoted in Iraq. Jalla Talabani was the President of Iraq from April 6, 2005, to July 2014.

The government in the autonomy, located in the north of Iraq, is headed by the Iraq Kurdistan Democratic Party and its leader Masud Barzani.

These terrorist groups, which were earlier used against Turkey and the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq, have strengthened their armed struggle against Iran now.

Thus autumn, they are planning to hold a referendum regarding the independence of the region. Iranian officials have stated numerous times that they are against this separatist idea.

Therefore, we can come to the conclusion that the activity of PKK and other terrorist groups operating in Iran will strengthen in order to realize this separatist idea in the north of Iraq.

Thus, currently, the group, settled by the Iranian government in the territory of Western Azerbaijan, opposes to the territorial integrity of this state. Their activity in this direction is obvious on the example of Iraq and Syria. In other words, “boomerang effect" continues to do everything its way.