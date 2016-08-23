Increasing terrorist attacks in Turkey - attempt to create chaos in the country - COMMENT

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ To adapt to bad habits, bad way of living and news makes a person indifferent. So, such news become commonplace and reaction, resistance to avoid such cases weaken.

We have just used to the news on terrorist acts in Iraq, Syria, death of people, displacement from their native lands that recently news on terrorist attacks in Turkey began to spread.

On policeman was killed, other 3 injured during PKK terrorists attack to a police department in Nazmiye district of Tunceli province yesterday morning.

As a result of the terrorist attack at Gaziantep wedding party on August 21, 54 people were killed and 67 people were injured. Over 20 of the dead were children.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the attack was committed by a 12-14-year-old teenager: 'To my knowledge, yesterday a 12-14-year-old child - a suicide bomber

blew himself up or someone carried out it aside. We again deliver the same message to these groups, to those, attacking our country and people: 'You will not achieve!'

According to him, terrorist PKK group has killed 70 servicemen, policemen and guards in the villages during last month.

The President noted that Gaziantep explosion is supposed to be committed by the ISIS. He stressed that 240 Turkish citizens were killed during the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) on July 15: 'There is no difference between the ISIS, PKK and FETÖ, which commit these massacres'.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the Gaziantep attack.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has sent a letter of condolence to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in regard with the terrorist attack and stressed that as a state suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan extremely outrages of the terrorist attack as well as stressed importance of joint and resolute fight against terrorism in all its forms.

We will try to clarify the reason of the recent terrorist attacks. Earlier, only PKK committed terrorist acts in Turkey. At present, number of terrorist groups, targeting Turkey has increased and the ISIS, PKK's Syrian wing PYD, leftist Marxist-Leninists have also joined the list.

All the events give grounds to say that these groups aim to break up Turkey. Therefore, first of all, they try to create chaos. For this reason, it can be assumed that main aim of the terrorists and their supporters is to create confusion and break up Turkey.

Yesterday the country's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stressed that Turkey will not hold any talks with the terrorist groups. It confirms that the Turkish government will continue the struggle against terrorism.

So, we can come to the conclusion that the terrorists will not achieve their aims. Turkish society is fighting against foreign-backed groups. One of the targets of supporters of the terrorists is the ruling forces in Turkey. For this reason, they are trying to present Erdoğan's government 'clumsy and authoritarian'.

Ankara's recent rapprochement with Moscow and Tehran, agreement on resolving Syrian crisis has affected increase in terrorist acts.

Last week, during the meeting with foreign media representatives, PM Binali Yildirim said that Turkey will try to prevent Syria's breakdown due to ethnicity as well as taking control over the adjacent areas to Turkish border by the terrorists, especially, representing Kurds. He stressed that Bashar al-Assad can be considered as a mediator during the transition period: 'Turkey will play an active role in the Syrian issue within the next 6 months'.

There are many forces, which don't want such an activity in the Syrian issue by Ankara. Terrorist PKK, its Syrian and Iraqi wing and the political representative in Turkey, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HADEP) as well as ISIS don't conceal their stands in this regard.

After Gaziantep terrorist attack, HADEP issued a statement: 'Our people to establish its self-defense'.

It seems like, main targets of these calls have begun to emerge. As is known, Ankara's acceptance Bashar al-Assad as a mediator, firstly, concerns PYD and ISIS. Therefore, a terrorist act has been committed in Gaziantep. Likely, the Turkish government will have doubts of the ISIS, primarily. And what about others? They think to keep in the background and continue acts against Turkey. The latter challenge can be considered as a part of those acts.

These forces carry out uncontrolled activity by establishing 'their defense system' in the Turkish territories inhabited by Kurds. In other words, these groups are trying to remove the control over Kurds living territories of the Turkish state.

Moreover, there are separate terrorists, which operate to destroy Syria and Iraq. They try to create chaos also in Turkey, keep in agitation the country's citizens and reduce the population's confidence in the government. Because after Syria and Iraq, the target is Turkey.