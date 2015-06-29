If the "war party" resigns, what will change in Armenia? - COMMENT

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Protests against the rise of electricity costs have been held in Yerevan and other major cities of Armenia from June 19.

There are different approaches to these events. Some people regard these events as a rebellion against the current crime and anti-popular regime, some argue that it is a struggle for power. There are people who interpret these events as a campaign against Russia. Some people believe that the US stands behind this Armenian protest and bring enough arguments. It is clear that Armenian nation don't want to live under the leadership of President Serzh Sargsyan anymore. Only for this reason?

The fact is that before the current president of Armenia the country was led by Robert Kocharyan, the representative of the "War party", a native of Nagorno-Karabakh, who has committed serious crimes against humanity and was involved in the deaths of thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis. This person is directly related to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Back in 2008, Armenians protested after elections, when Kocharian's successor became Sargsyan. At that time, thousands of people went out to the streets to protest. The authorities violently pushed out the participants of action, several people were killed, hundreds were injured. However, the results remain unchanged.

The power in Armenia was occupied by the second representative of the "War party" Sargsyan. The issue widespread during the second presidential election. However, as a result of negotiations held with the Russian opposition forces, and perhaps with the West, led to the fact that Rafo Hovhannisyan, who was the second on the vote percent, had to retreat the number of votes. At the same time, there were calls for the resignation of the authorities in the country before these certain processes. Even during Armenia's joining the Eurasian Economic Union, there were those who objected it.

Thus, there are still a lot of people in Armenia who are against the "War Party", Sargsyan and other natives of Karabakh, who built their career on crime and blood. There are some people who believe, that Sargsyan will leave the post. Therefore, let's have a look at the assumptions if one more representative of the "War Party" in the face of the current Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, who forcibly holds Azerbaijani lands under occupation, gains the power and how it will affect the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We can say that the "War Party" has been always ruling in Armenia. However, at certain time the former president Levon Ter-Petrosian made some steps aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Nevertheless, at the last moment, he was resigned. After him the natives of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan came to power in Armenia. Since that time, lots of international organizations, including the OSCE Minsk Group, which took over mediation in the conflict have not taken any significant steps to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is not accidental that Armenian over 16 and being citizens of Azerbaijan come to power in Armenia.

Everyone knows that the issue of Karabakh conflict settlement depends mainly on Russia. So, coming to power of these Armenians of "War Party", who lived in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan "party of war" for the most part depends on Moscow. If a pro-Western politician come to power, may Azerbaijani territories be released? There is a little hope, maybe not at all. Although the causes and objectives of the Palestinian-Israeli and Nagorno Karabakh conflicts are quite different, there are some similarities among them. At that time the West, the Soviet Union and the United States supported the emergence of the issue of the Palestinian and Israeli states. Both sides played role of mediators. It was believed that contradictions between the two poles prevent the solution to the conflict. Now the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore, and Russia does not have the force of a serious impact on the region.

Then, why the conflict is not solved ?! From this perspective, it would be naive to expect major advances in the solution to the conflict and return of the occupied territories and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in case if not pro-Russian but pro-Western forces come to power in Armenia since in the alleged situation the forces that come to power in Yerevan will be under the dictation of the West. There will be new, interests of the West, which are not able either to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict or to take steps towards ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Therefore, we can assume that at this point, the West will tend to prolong the settlement of the conflict.

The occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region is the same factor of influence on the region, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was in its for the USSR and the West, and now only for the West to the Middle East region. There are some ways out. If the Armenian people be freed from the claims, they became hostages of, it also ceases to be an instrument in the hands of those who use it as an object of pressure on its neighbors in the region.