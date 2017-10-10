Diplomatic crisis between US and Turkey - Washington's bias against its ally - COMMENT

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ As the existence of states with person’s life is compared, the relations between them is also similar to interpersonal behavior. People regard such relations as friendships, countries say allies. Friends solve misunderstanding with each other through conversation, allies resolve any issue through dialogue on the basis of mutual respect principles. In both case, betrayal is unacceptable. If such case occurred the parties want it to be forgiven which has different ways. USA and Turkey regard each other as ally countries. But on October 8, USA ceased to issue visa to Turkish citizens. In diplomatic language it is also called “soft embargo”. This sanction is connected with the arrest of Metin Topuz, U.S General Consulate’s employee in Istanbul. It is not known how long the restriction will last. The Department of State issued a statement on this issue: “Turkish government does not fulfill its obligations to the security of U.S mission and personnel in the country.”

In response to the decision of White House, Turkey suspended issuing visas to U.S citizens.

It is reported that in response to the decision of U.S to suspend issuing non-immigrant visas, official Ankara had also frozen issuing visa at all diplomatic missions in U.S. The diplomatic mission told that the embassies and consulates have ceased to issue visas.

Turkey disclosed that USA did not officially notify Turkey that M.Topuz is an employee of the consulate. According to regulations, each state should inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country it is located concerning the personnel working at its diplomatic mission. Otherwise problems arise later. Several days ago U.S Embassy to Turkey released a statement on the employee of U.S Consulate General in Istanbul.

“Baseless, anonymous allegations against our employees undermine and devalue the longstanding partnership between the United States and Turkey.”

Metin Topuz, employee of U.S Consulate General in Istanbul was arrested on suspicion of links with Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO). Criminal case opened against him for violation of Constitution of Turkey, spying activity and an attempt to overthrow the government.

U.S embassy in Turkey and consulates stated that they were closed on October 9 due to Columbus day. Diplomatic representative offices of Turkey in the U.S was also closed on October 9.

Similar cases used to happen between USA and its allies.

Monitoring phone calls of allied country leaders by USA in 2013 has not been forgotten. At that time officials of Federal Intelligence Service of Germany visited Washington to hold talks with USA.

U.S embassy in Turkey

Chancellor’s foreign policy adviser and coordinator of Federal Intelligence Service of Germany held discussions on this issue at the White House.

Nevertheless, the head of U.S National Security Agency justified phone tapping of foreign leaders with anti-terror operations.

Apart from allied country leaders, it is also known that USA tapped phone calls of French diplomats in Washington and UN also monitored millions of cellphone conversation in France and Spain. The same year German media reported that USA have been monitoring chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone calls for ten years and eavesdropping was completed only several months ago.

This is another example of how USA treated its ally. But at the time neither Berlin, no Washington threatened each other. The parties solved the issue by means of talks. None of the parties resorted to visa restrictions. We would like to bring two more examples regarding use of visa restrictions by USA. But these sanctions were not imposed against allies.

U.S president Donald Trump signed a decree on September 24 of this year on travel restrictions of citizens from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somali, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen to the USA.

The restriction for Sudanese citizens was lifted. But people coming from Iraq are thoughtfully checked though they are free from travel restriction.

These regulations will come into force on October 18. On October 10 there will be court hearing on legal aspects of bans announced earlier by Trump. On this issue Trump posted on Twitter:

“Making America safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

Russian interference in Trumps election campaign and meeting of his team members with Sergey Kislyak, ambassador of Russia to Washington eventually caused the serious diplomatic scandal. The parties accused the employees of their embassies in spying. As a result of which the number of diplomatic staff was mutually reduced. U.S embassy has ceased to issue non-immigrant visas in Russia. Issuance of tourism and business visas has been carried out only in Moscow since September 1.

On July 30 Russian president Vladimir Putin said that the United States embassy will cut 755 diplomatic positions in Russia to 455 diplomats – the same number Russian diplomats are in the US. These measures were response to approval of U.S sanctions against Russia and expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country in early 2017.

The biggest scandal related with U.S. diplomatic mission took place in Iran on November 4, 1979. Iranian students attacked the U.S embassy in Tehran and held hostages of 99 people including 66 Americans. They demanded extradition of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi from USA. However, USA intended to get away from forces that just came to power in Iran by getting him out of the country. As a result of which embassy staff was held hostages for 444 days. 37 people of those who were held hostages in Tehran during attack on U.S embassy are alive. Because of this diplomatic crisis then U.S president Jimmy Carter suspended relations with Iran on April 7,1980. These relations have not been restored till now.

It can be assumed that diplomatic crisis between Turkey and USA is not related with allegation of spying made against one employee of the embassy.

This is a result of anger to speak it mildly, accumulated for a long time against Turkey, considered U.S ally. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s policy pursued in the region and in the country is not favorable for USA that is why allegation on Metin Topuz was raised. Turkey also raised a lot of issue before USA. Ankara demands that Fethullah Gülen and his supporters who took asylum in USA be returned to Turkey. Turkey wants U.S to stop arming YPG and PYD branches of PKK terror organization in Syria.

Ankara wants respect of territorial integrity of regional states including Turkey.

The time of diplomatic crisis between U.S and Turkey is surprising. Upon the initiative of local government in the north of Iraq ‘referendum on independence’ is held in the region. Turkey and Iran prepares joint action plan against the ‘independence to be announced’ in the region. Ankara and Tehran officials say they support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria and will not allow creation of new state in the region.

In accordance with agreement reached between Turkey, Iran and Russia in Astana, Kazakhstan Turkish Armed Forces deployed human and logistic resources on border for entering the Idlib district of Syria. Turkish troops have already crossed the Syrian border and entered Idlib. It is reported that the observers authorized by three states will control de-escalation zone. Their main task is to prevent shooting between Bashar al-Assad regime and opposition forces.

Turkey, Iran and Russia will send 500 observers each to the region. Turkish troops will provide the security inside Idlib province and Russian troops will ensure security outside of it.

Free Syrian Army also entered Idlib. Terror organization called “Tahrir al-Sham” fights with Free Syrian Army in the region. This terror organization is considered the branch of al-Qaeda.

Therefore, it is obvious that USA classifies relations to its allies.

For instance, the attitude towards its allies Germany and Turkey is not the same.

Considering the latest development, we can come to conclusion that USA approaches its attitude towards Turkey to European Union, or rather to Germany.

Nevertheless, Metin Topuz can be set free in the near future. But the statement of the embassy “baseless, anonymous allegations against our employees undermine and devalue the longstanding partnership between the United States and Turkey” issued for one person in regard to allied country is very sharp.

This suggests that Washington will take tougher steps against Ankara. It even looks like the parties that play a role on Near East issue are become known.