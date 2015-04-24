Amanda Paul: Armenia will continue to demand from Turkey to recognize genocide - COMMENT

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia, and the powerful Armenian diasporas spread around the world will continue with the same approach, demanding Turkey recognizes the genocide and calling on those governments around the world who have not yet recognized it to do so", said expert at the Center for European Policy, publicist Amanda Paul to Report.

Expert recalled that, during his first Presidential campaign Barack Obama committed to doing that, although clearly concerns over what it would mean for relations with Turkey at a time when Ankara is of crucial importance to the US due to the developments in the Middle East, Syria, ISIS, etc have so far apparently stopped him from pushing the issue.

Commenting on the issue of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the background of Armenian claims to the Turkish side, Amanda Paul stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh peace process is already stalled and in a very unhappy place. Unfortunately many lives have been lost over the past 12 months.

Clearly any increase of tensions in what I would term the “Turkey-Armenia-Azerbaijan Triangle” can have a negative impact on Karabakh. It is for this reason that the International Community need to quadruple their efforts terms of the search for a solution. summed A. Paul.