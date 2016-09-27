Gala Insurance will deal with compulsory car insurance

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decision of the Financial Markets Control Chamber (FMCC) Board of Directors, Gala Insurance OJSC has been allowed to conduct operations on the type "Compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners".

Report informs citing the chamber.

According to the information, on August 15, the company submitted relevant documents to the FMCC to open Tartar representative office in Upper Karabakh economic region as well as increase an insurer's total capital amount to its required capital amount.