EU allocates grant to agrarian sector in Azerbaijan

Ministry of Justice has registered four grants of the EU office in Azerbaijan worth €2 million in the agrarian sector.

Report informs that the grants are aimed at increase and diversification of incomes of the countrymen by promoting the local food concepts, as well as creating local consulting services on agriculture.

“EU’s support for regional and rural development is one of the key priorities of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Therefore, we are pleased with the registration of new grant projects. These projects will provide practical support to small and medium agribusiness owners, help them develop the business more, create jobs, and earn income. I am particularly pleased with seeing support to sensitive and women in the center of this grant,’ said the Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas.

‘Taking into account the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on rural communities, I am expecting these projects to improve the opportunities for the economic revival of project beneficiaries after COVID-19,’ he added.

The new grant projects include:

Food production via consulting services, as well as the promotion of small and medium farms, creation of new value chain models and development of agro-tourism in Shaki-Zagatala and Mountainous Shirvan regions;

Creation of a group of farmers engaging in pomegranate production, support to their transformation and achievement of experience in the pomegranate value chain, as well as the organization of training for them to use pesticides and fertilizer to provide food safety in Aran Economic Region;

Creation of mechanism on the development of sustainable agro-tourism and ecotourism, which will help village households increase their incomes in the southern regions of Azerbaijan;

Development of new market opportunities, creative branding, and marketing, as well as the strengthening of agro-entrepreneurship among the women via innovative agricultural resources, promotion of local food heritage through the increase of the incomes. The project also includes the creation of a hereditary food café to be managed by women in Baku.

The abovementioned 6 contracts cost EUR 3.5 million.