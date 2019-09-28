Deputy Foreign Minister: "Export geography of Azerbaijan expanded"

"Development of beekeeping can increase employment in the agricultural sector".

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said at the opening ceremony of the 20th Exhibition and Sale of Beekeeping Products.

According to him, beekeeping is a profession with the ancient traditions of Azerbaijan: “Beekeeping has its own role in the development of the agrarian sector of the country. In the last two years there have been significant advances in beekeeping. The number of bee families reached five hundred and three thousand”.

The Deputy Minister said that 5-6 tons of honey were exported last year: "This year, the export of honey was more than 8 tons and the geography of exports expanded. We can further expand the export geography of beekeeping products. "