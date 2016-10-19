Azerbaijani President inaugurated “Birinji Shikhli Peasant Farm" LLC

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 19, Azerbajani President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the “Birinji Shikhli Peasant Farm” LLC in Qazakh region of Azerbaijan.

The head of state was informed that the farm occupies an area of 151 hectares. The administrative building of LLC is located here. There is a warehouse with the capacity of 2,000 tons in the farm. It also has a 250 square metre park for agricultural machinery and a 600 square metre production area.

The President was informed that at the initial stage products manufactured by the farm will be supplied to the local market. There is also an arable land which occupies an area of 15 hectares, and an artificial rain-making technology is used here. The farm will create 170 jobs.

The head of state has met with staff of the farm and local community representatives

Then photo was taken.