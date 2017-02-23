Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 2 mln for development of Karabakh horse breed

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional support to development of Karabakh horse breed in the country.

Report informs, under the order, AZN 2 million was allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture from President’s Reserve Fund for preservation and development of breeding core of Karabakh horses, completion of measures for creation of condition for scientifically selective breeding and construction of equestrian complex of the Agdam Equestrian Farm under the Azerbaijan Scientific-Research Institute of Livestock.