 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increased export of fruits and vegetables by 18%

    This year import of fruits and vegetables declined by 13% in eleven months

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fruit and vegetable exports during January-November 2013 increased by 17.9% and reached 268.1 mln dollars in comparison with the same period of previous year. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, exports during this period accounted 1,29% of total exports of fruits and vegetables. 

    In contrast, a decrease observed in the import of fruits and vegetables in the country. Thus, import decreased by 13.4% and amounted to 22.3 mln dollars in comparison with the same period of previous year. Consequently, imports of these products have made a total of 0.27% of the country's imports.

    In January-November, commercial operations were carried out with 147 foreign trade partner countries to the amount of 28.825 bln dollars. 8.112 bln dollars in trade transactions fall on imports, 20.713 bln dollars fall on exports. As a result, there was a positive balance of 12.601 bln dollars in trade operations. Compared to the same period last year, imports decreased by 16.6%, exports by 5.8%, a positive saldo of 2.7% was observed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi