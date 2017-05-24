 Top
    Sales volume of several stores up by 3-fold after Baku Shopping Festival

    Buyers benefited from discounts and sales campaigns between 30-70%

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Buyers benefited from discounts and sales campaigns between 30-70% during the festival in Baku.

    Report informs, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev told a conference on summary of Baku Shopping Festival.

    According to him, sales volumes of various stores have grown at different levels during the festival: "Sale in premium clothing stores up by 15%, in mass brands stores by 46%, electronics and household appliance stores by 3-fold. Various media outlets of 54 countries posted news about the festival". 

