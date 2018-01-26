Valeriya Mammadova: I destroyed career for my family - INTERVIEW

© Report

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Libero of Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team and Azərrail club, Valeriya Mammadova’s interview to Report:

- Do you agree with opinion that Azərrail has lost its previous fame and remained only as a brand:

- “Azərreyl” was always brands. Now there are certain challenges and changes. Currently four teams participate in Azerbaijani championship and they are not so strong. Because there is lack of funds for raising the level of championship. “Azərreyl” always kept its brand. In the beginning of season, we faced challenge which negatively affected on the performance of team in Challenge Cup. There were no players and normal training process. The team is not in its best shape and status. But I think in the next season there will be more attention and care for volleyball. I believe the situation will change and be as it was earlier.

- Where the difficulties stemmed from in the beginning of season?

- The difficulties are primarily related with financial support. There are not sufficient sponsors. Currently there is a crisis and it has an impact on all kind of sports. That’s why the level of volleyball is not in the necessary level.

- How is the situation now?

- New players joined. Tomorrow will be our first game in Azerbaijan championship. I think we will play hard so that “Azərreyl” becomes champion. I believe that everything will be fine and we again play in the Champions League.

- Romania's club Stiinta, that defeated you in Challenge Cup, was not that strong rival. Did you lose because “Azərreyl” has weakened or there were other reasons?

- I would not say “Azərreyl” is weak. This is a sport, you may win and lose the next day. A lot of things depend on the playing practice. Our girls are young., they don’t have enough experience. It’s necessary to have playing practice in order to play in a high level. Today it’s too early for our many valleyballers to play in major matches.

- Then what motivates you to play for “Azərreyl”?

- “Azərreyl” was always native club for me. I was raised and achieved big results in this club. In good and bad times playing for “Azərreyl” was attractive for me. My family is here, in my native city. For this reason, the shape of the team, the competition it participates, achieved results makes no difference to me at all. “Azərreyl” is like a family to me. One cannot leave the family.

- You played for such clubs as “Fenerbahçe” and “Volero” and gained victories. That’s why it would be hard for you to play together with weak players in the team…

- No, my career is approaching to the end. I need tranquility and stability. I don’t think about my career. I achieved what I needed, I gained victories and proved myself. Now I train normally and live here. My family is here. I don’t thrive for big clubs.

- You still think you are not able to play in a high level?

- I can play. But everything is normal for me now. If I want, I still can play for the best club.

- Did you have offers?

- Of course.

- Which team do you consider as your main rival in Azerbaijan championship?

- You can’t say who is weak, who is strong? The level of all teams is equal. There will be strong competition. Of course, “Azərreyl” is ahead of others for its experience and training process. Currently we are considered the favorite of championship.

- Which rival may be challenge for you in championship?

- Absheron is also good team. Experienced valleyballers play there. We will play with AVF on January 26. There are also good young valleyball players there. It will be an interesting match though different from previous level.

- Do you think the current conditions will be obstacle for national team’s good performance in the world championship?

- I have ended my career in the national team.

- When?

- After the European championship that was held in Baku last year.

- But you did not announce it officially….

- Yes. I will announce it after the end of Azerbaijan championship. I want to give the floor to young players, otherwise they will retire without playing a game in the national team (smiles- editor)

- Is there decent libero that may replace you in the national team?

- No one is irreplaceable in life. The same with players. Whoever is tasked with this responsible job will be able to cope with it. Earlier there was not such duty because I was playing in the team. But now they replace me with decent player and do their best to be useful for national team.

- To be specific whom do you see as candidates?

- There are plenty of players. Five liberoes will fight to be listed in the main squad. They are Oksana Kiselyova, Jeyran Aliyeva, Yuliya Karimova, Leyla Parshkova and another young girl. They are all in the same level. The strongest will be selected for playing.

- Would it be right to say you destroyed career for your family?

- Yes. It's true. This is my last season. All my life was connected with volleyball. Now I want to start a new life, devote myself to my family and son. I have one child so far.

- Many leading players of Azerbaijan national team have completed their careers before you. On whom we can rely on in the national team from now on?

- We have plenty of interesting, volleyball players who may become leaders. For instance, Polina Rahimova, Odina Bayramova, Olena Hasanova playing in the French championship, Yana Kulan and others are capable of that. We have a good team. I believe the national team will decently compete in the world championship and grab the top places. You can’t say we don’t have volleyball today.

- Can we rely on volleyball players who mostly live the life of legionary?

- Yes, the main hope is for them. Because they participate in very strong championship. The members of the main squad are beyond the countries.

- How many years do you plan to play in the club level?

- I an already wrapping it up (smiles). I will end my volleyball career in the end of current season. It’s not exact yet. I will make decision in summer. I can’t say now anything concrete about by career in the club.