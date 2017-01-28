Snow Polo World Cup opening ceremony held in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ 33rd Snow Polo World Cup opening ceremony was held in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Report was informed in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

According to information, Azerbaijani history and culture Is promoted within Snow Polo World Cup with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation installed Stands reflecting Azerbaijan music, cuisine, literature and Karabakh horses, sponsored by Heydar Aliyev Foundation at competition areas.

Logos “Land of Fire” symbolizing Azerbaijan have been placed on publications, garments of sportsmen, as well as at competition field, venues for presentations, awarding ceremonies and press conferences.

Azerbaijan Culinary Center will present our national cuisine, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble will perform musical program for guests at “Baku Moritz” night on second day of the tournament.

Notably, Gabala city will host 2020 European Polo Championship held by Federation of International Polo (FIP).

Notably, in 2015, Baku hosted first ever FIP Arena Polo European Championshipand Arena Polo World Cup in 2013, 2014 and 2016. Azerbaijani national team won gold medals in European championship.