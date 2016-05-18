Russian famous volleyball player completes career

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian 2-fold and 11-fold world champion in volleyball Catherine Gamova ended her career. Report informs 36 year old athlete said that in an interview with "Match-TV".

Gamova thanked fans, coaches and her family.

The famous volleyball player explained that her health does not allow her to maintain the same level performances: "It is difficult, but in my opinion, it is a right decision."

Notably, Catherine Gamova in 2006 and 2010 was world champion in 1999 and 2001-European champion in 2000 and 2004 was Olympic silver medalist.