Rovnag Abdullayev: These are first lines of a great history

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ “We are very happy that we have become the witnesses of “Qarabag’s” historical success.

Report informs, AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev told the affa.az website regarding Qarabag’s qualifying to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

According to him, this success is the first lines of the great history of the Azerbaijani football.

“Qarabag has managed to make us happy by moving forward with patience and step by step. I congratulate the administration of the Qarabag FC, its coaches, administrative staff, football players and surely, fans, who have always supported the team. I wish good luck to Qarabag at the group stage of the Champions League on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani football community”, he said.