New appointments made at Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

Report informs, the number of the vice-presidents increased.

However, Faig Garayev remained at the post of First Vice President, Vagif Aliyev Vice President, Elshan Afandiyev (Azerrail President), Vasila Abulova (Azerrail Vice President) and Rashad Abasov (Locomotive President) approved to the posts. Elshan Ismaylov remained at the post of secretary general.

One more appointment was made at the sports department. Neftchi FC former executive director, Elnur Mammadov was charged with the post of the department chief.