MIA employees grabbing 3 medals at World championship return home - PHOTO

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th International Martial Arts Games were held in Minsk, Belarus, from 1 to 4 December.

Report informs, about 4000 athletes from 71 countries competed in 16 martial arts. Azerbaijan was represented by five athletes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Azerbaijani athletes achieved great results in Jujutsu which is part of the games.

Detective of Investigative section of Police Department of Binagadi district, police major, Eldar Abdullayev defeated all his rivals in 86 kg weight category and gained victory.

Chief Inspector of Road Patrol Service Regiment of State Traffic Police Office of Baku, police major Hasan Aliyev and police chief lieutenant, inspector of Dinamo Sports Society of MIA grabbed the second places in 80 and 94 weigh categories.

Azerbaijani team was headed by honored coach Rasul Mammadov.