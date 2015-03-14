Kosovo becomes a member of FIBA

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ FIBA announced on Friday that Kosovo has become its 215th National Member Federation, Report informs citing foreign media.

The decision - which was taken during the FIBA's Executive Committee meeting - comes on the back of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granting full recognition to the Kosovo Olympic Committee in December 2014, in accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Olympic Charter.

As a result of Friday's decision, FIBA Europe will now work towards incorporating the national teams of Kosovo in its competitions beginning this summer.