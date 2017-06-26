Formula 1: Record updated at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian driver of William team Lance Stroll, who took 3rd place of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended yesterday, has updated record.

Report informs citing official website of Formula 1, at 18 years and 239 days, Stroll is the second youngest person to stand on the rostrum in F1 history, behind only Max Verstappen, who was 12 days younger when he won in Spain last year.

Stroll also won the fan-voted Driver of the Day award for the first time in his career.

Notably, winner of yesterday's race was Red Bull's driver Daniel Ricciardo. Mercedes team driver Valtteri Bottas took the second.