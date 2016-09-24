First team, qualifying for European Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia, identified

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first team, qualifying for the 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia, has been identified.

Report informs, Bulgarian team qualified in the group stage as E group leader.

The team has defeated Switzerland 3:2 and got 14 points, with 5 points ahead of the closest rival Romania. Thus, result of the match between first 2 place holders at the last round will not change anything.

Notably, along with 6 qualifying groups leaders, also, winners of 3 play-offs between 2nd place winners will be qualified for the European Championship. The Championship will be held in Baku and Guba cities, Azerbaijan and in Tbilisi, Georgia next year.