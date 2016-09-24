 Top
    Close photo mode

    First team, qualifying for European Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia, identified

    Bulgarian team won this right as a group winner

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first team, qualifying for the 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia, has been identified.

    Report informs, Bulgarian team qualified in the group stage as E group leader.

    The team has defeated Switzerland 3:2 and got 14 points, with 5 points ahead of the closest rival Romania. Thus, result of the match between first 2 place holders at the last round will not change anything.

    Notably, along with 6 qualifying groups leaders, also, winners of 3 play-offs between 2nd place winners will be qualified for the European Championship. The Championship will be held in Baku and Guba cities, Azerbaijan and in Tbilisi, Georgia next year. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi