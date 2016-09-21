First 1/4 finalists of Futsal World Cup identified

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ First 1/4 finalists of Futsal World Cup in Colombia have been identified.

Report informs, they are Paraguayan and Russian teams.

At 1/8 finals penalty series, Paraguay defeated the host country team - 3: 2. Next stage's rival will be Brazil - Iran match winner.

Russia defeated Vietnam at high score - 7: 0.

At 1/4 finals, the neighboring country's team will meet with a winner of Spain-Kazakhstan match.

Notably, Argentina-Ukraine, Italy-Egypt, Portugal-Costa Rica, Azerbaijan-Thailand matches will be held at 1/8 finals.