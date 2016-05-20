Date of World Championship games of Azerbaijani national team announced

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Date of matches of Azerbaijani national futsal team at world championship, which will start in Colombia on September 10, has been identified.

Report informs, F group team will firstly meet with Moroccan national team.

The match will start on September 12 at 18:00 pm local time (on September 13 at 03:00 am Baku time). Next meeting of the team will take place against Spain and held on September 15 at 18:00 pm local time (on September 16 at 03:00 am Baku time). The last match will be against Iran on September 18 and begin at 18:00 pm local time (on September 19 at 03:00 am Baku time).

1/4 final matches will be on September 24-25. After one day break, on September 27-28, semi-final matches will take place. The world champion will be determined on October 1.