Azerbaijani wrestlers win 8 medals in Istanbul

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have brought home a clutch of eight medals, including a gold from the 44th international Yasar Dogu memorial tournament in Istanbul, Report informs.

The gold medal came from Alexander Gostiyev in the 86kg weight category.

Other Azerbaijani wrestlers Hajimurat Omerov (70kg) claimed silver, while Hamzat Osmanov (86 kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65kg), Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg), Giorgi Edisherashvili (57kg), Gitinomagomed Hajiyev (70kg) and Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125kg) scooped bronze medals.

Azerbaijan ranked 3rd in the overall medal table, behind Turkey and Mongolia.